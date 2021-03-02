SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,125.

LON SSPG traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 360.60 ($4.71). 1,780,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.01. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 534 ($6.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

