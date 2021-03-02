Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.55, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Square by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Square by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Square by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Square by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.