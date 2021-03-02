Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

SQ opened at $241.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 382.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

