Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:SII opened at C$47.28 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$57.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 45.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

