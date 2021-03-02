Sprague Resources (SRLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRLP. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

