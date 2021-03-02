Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

