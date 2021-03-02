SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Position Increased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

