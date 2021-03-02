SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 106,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. 70,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

