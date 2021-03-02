SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $294,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,305,000 after purchasing an additional 944,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 313,843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.75. 263,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,837,536. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.