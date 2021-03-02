South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBES opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. South Beach Spirits has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

