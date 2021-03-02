South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the January 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SBES opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. South Beach Spirits has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
South Beach Spirits Company Profile
See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for South Beach Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Beach Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.