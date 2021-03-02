Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,905 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 350.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

