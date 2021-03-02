Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 107,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

