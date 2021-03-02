Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $23,295,321. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

