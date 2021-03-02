Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EJAN. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $7,750,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 6,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 182,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 179,210 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 623.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000.

EJAN opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

