Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,142,000.

BLCN opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59.

