Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOI. Cowen raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

