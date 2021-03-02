Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 215.7% from the January 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOEN opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Solar Enertech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Solar Enertech Company Profile
