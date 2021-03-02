Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 215.7% from the January 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOEN opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Solar Enertech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Solar Enertech alerts:

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.