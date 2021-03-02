Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 1,598.6% from the January 28th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 219,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $2,521,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 324,386 shares of company stock worth $3,712,074 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000.

NASDAQ SAII opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

