Sociall (SCL) Price Hits $0.0283

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $473,768.69 and $543.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.58 or 0.00818026 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall is a token. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

