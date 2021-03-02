Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Up 257.4% in February

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a growth of 257.4% from the January 28th total of 121,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPOD stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.