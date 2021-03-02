Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SMFKY opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

