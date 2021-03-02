Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek Sells 7,370 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

