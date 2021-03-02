Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek Sells 7,370 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $1,018,902.50.
NASDAQ SNBR opened at $143.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.
