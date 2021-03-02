Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $76,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.