SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $2,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock opened at $163.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.