Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 243,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

