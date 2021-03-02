Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,246 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $244.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.24. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

