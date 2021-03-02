Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

ABBV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.55. 76,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

