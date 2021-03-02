Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 346,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 350,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

