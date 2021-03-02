Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

