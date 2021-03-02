Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $231.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

