Sigma Planning Corp Sells 600 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $19,759,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $986.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDX. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

