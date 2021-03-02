Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 131 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,169.39 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,181.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

