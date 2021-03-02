Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $528,000 Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $5,467,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $231,000.

UNG opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

