Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after acquiring an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SMG opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

