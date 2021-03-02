Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

In related news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.