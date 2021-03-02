Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,944 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 265.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

