Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,557,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.