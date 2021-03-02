Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.