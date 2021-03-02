Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Shriro’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Shriro alerts:

About Shriro

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Kitchen Appliances and Consumer Products segments. The Kitchen Appliances segment offers ovens, cooktops, rangehoods, dishwashers, sinks, taps, ironing systems, and laundry tubs, as well as waste disposal and ducting solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.