Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.80

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol and ester resin, etc.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.