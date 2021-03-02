Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 91.9%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the January 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

