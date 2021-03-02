Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Grows By 17,400.0%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

