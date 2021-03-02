Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Rises By 191.6%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the January 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

