Short Interest in Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Increases By 258.0%

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the January 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $318.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMOIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.