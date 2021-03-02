Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Expands By 9,340.0%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a growth of 9,340.0% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 513,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.86% of NanoVibronix at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NAOV opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.07.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.