Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Grows By 336,200.0%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, an increase of 336,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MFST stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Medifirst Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Medifirst Solutions

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing products within the healthcare market for consumer and professional applications. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

