Short Interest in Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) Grows By 336,200.0%

Medifirst Solutions, Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, an increase of 336,200.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MFST stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Medifirst Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Medifirst Solutions
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.