Short Interest in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Increases By 252.4%

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 252.4% from the January 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Mallard Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

About Mallard Acquisition

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

