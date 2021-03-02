Short Interest in Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Expands By 1,030.0%

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPOC remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Kimberly Parry Organics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Kimberly Parry Organics

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online.

