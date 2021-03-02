Short Interest in Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Expands By 1,030.0%

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KPOC remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Kimberly Parry Organics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
About Kimberly Parry Organics
