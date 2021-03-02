Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rises By 200.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JRSH opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

JRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

