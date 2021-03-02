Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rises By 200.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JRSH opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.74.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.