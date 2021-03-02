Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 78.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIE stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

