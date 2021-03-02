Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Declines By 78.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the January 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIE stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.